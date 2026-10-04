Why Not Let Women Want?

Leaving biology and bodily needs aside, our interactions with others are shaped by cultural and sociological expectations. The expression of a woman’s sexuality has long been curtailed by the imposition of tropes about the ‘Ideal Woman’, rules preventing sexual exploration, deifying feminine chastity, and emphasising that sexual activity be confined within marriage and reproductive goals. The reason for this is simple economics, since the world is fuelled by unpaid female labour and convenience, as it suits the apex predators to enforce the continued dominance of men. Women demanding sexual rights forces men to up their coital game or end up getting unceremoniously dumped. And if the itihasas, puranas, and the rest of Indian mythology teach us one thing it is that male performance anxiety is not something to be taken lightly as they actually go to war and assorted killing rampages on account of their extreme fear of incelhood plus insecurities over real and imagined deficiencies regarding male equipment.

Small wonder we have cultivated a thriving rape culture where women’s bodies are routinely policed and violated with the justification that they asked for it by showing a hint of ankle or happened to be out after sunset or simply stumbled onto the path of a pervert. Every time we take strides towards equality and grudgingly admit that women are not lesser than men, the backlash is instantaneous, to effectively block advances via vicious reprisals. Which is why the sight of a young girl in a cute cropped top sitting behind a boy on a two-wheeler is sufficient to bring out the neanderthals from their caves to grope, and terrorise if not to rape and kill.