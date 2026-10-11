All Set And Going Places

In the series, Chadha chats with Mumbaikars, while historians, ethnographers and other experts provide insights. The idea is to make history, ecology and culture accessible.

Chadha has also consciously chosen YouTube over an OTT platform for Musafiri, because she believes educational content should be free. “It’s not so much about the money. That’s a small financial hit that I will recover,” she explains. “It’s about the risk of doing something so new and whether it will create the impact we intend. I’m also doing it for Gen Z because I have a lot of hope in them, when I know that they’re not reading books. So, I hope that they use the show as a starting point to build curiosity.”

The idea had been with her for about a year and a half, while active work on the series began roughly a year ago. “It took a bit of time because I was a new mom and I was dealing with an identity crisis and other issues postpartum,” she shares. Now, Chadha is ready to go with several projects. “I have just wrapped up a show on an OTT platform, coming out next year. I also have a feature film based in Delhi, directed by Shashie Verma. I’m really excited about the film and also working with Ali (Fazal),” she says. “For the first time, we’ll be opposite each other.”