Bringing Zen Home

Its newest product, Stillness, Interrupted, a collaboration between Veena Chandran Studio and ceramicist Manish Law, expands that vocabulary. In the Puri philosophy, rarity was the first filter. “Can you find this easily anywhere else?” is the question they ask themselves on every potential addition. They were taken by Himapan Studio’s lotus leaf works by Thai artist Catherine Khoohathong. Leaves are harvested, preserved, and skeletonised, their intricate veins forming the canvas for layers of hand-painted detail.

The same instinct brought petrified wood into the collection: trees transformed into stone over millions of years, their grain and organic structure preserved in the process. The studio sources pieces from specialists across Southeast Asia, Africa, and the US. Its ceramics collection similarly favours artists who allow nature to shape the work. Namrata Baruah’s A Ware Studio forages its own soils and minerals to create surfaces that cannot be replicated, as seen in the Earthskin Bottle, fired without an applied surface treatment. Bharati Pitre’s Olee Maatee works with wet soil to create symbolic forms, from Form 09, which explores renewal, to Abundance 03, with its golden seed motifs.