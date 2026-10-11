Child’s Play

For generations of Indian children, play meant cricket in the back lane, village football in the fields, cycling around the neighbourhood until the streetlights came on; a board game with cousins, a Sunday afternoon spent making up games because there was absolutely nothing new to do. Then came the iPad kids, a generation associated with on-demand entertainment, streaming videos and games available at the tap of a screen. But for Generation Alpha, the children born entirely in the 21st century, the story is more complicated. Today, the stereotype of a child glued to a screen may be becoming as outdated as the idea that play has to happen outdoors. The difference between the generations is important. Millennials largely had an analogue childhood and encountered the internet as something that arrived. Gen Z grew up during the transition, moving from television and playgrounds to smartphones, social media, and streaming during their formative years. Gen Alpha has known no such before-and-after. For them, the digital world is part of the landscape in which childhood happens.
Ask today’s children how they would spend a completely free day and the answers are less binary than adults might expect. There may be gaming, Instagram, a football match, a movie, a hobby, LEGO or UNO with friends, family time, food, making something—or several of these in the same afternoon. For Gen Alpha, leisure is less neatly divided into “screen time” and “playtime”. A Minecraft build can sit alongside a game of football; a YouTube tutorial can lead to an afternoon of crafting; a reel can inspire a dance routine; and a movie can simply be an excuse to meet friends and click pictures.
Perhaps that is where our understanding of today’s child needs an update. We keep asking whether screens have replaced play, when children themselves do not necessarily see the two as opposites.
The end of the iPad kid stereotype
The reigning stereotype of the modern child is the glazed-over “iPhone kid”, locked in a dark room and endlessly scrolling. The emerging picture, however, is far more nuanced—and oddly comforting. Gen Alpha wants to spend its free time where the fun is. That place could be a high-resolution screen, an open playground, a darkened cinema hall or a friend’s colourful living room. They are demanding a “phygital” childhood, where digital and physical experiences coexist rather than compete. Sociologists studying digital childhood increasingly describe this as a blurring of social spaces: the local and the global, the physical and the virtual, the friend sitting next to you and the person you discover through a screen can all occupy the same social world. According to a 2026 Indian Gen Alpha study reported by Exchange4Media, about 70 per cent of parents noted that their children still prioritise outdoor games and physical activities alongside digital engagement. To understand what Indian children actually want from leisure, however, we need to first look at what they lack. Today’s childhood is often intensely scheduled, broken down into tuitions, extracurricular classes, sports academies and structured enrichment. Sometimes, children simply want newness—something that happens outside the timetable.
Meghna Yadav, Child Psychologist at KLAY Preschools, says this is precisely why leisure matters. It is not simply a break from a child’s “real” activities; it is often where critical development happens. “When children play, pursue interests or spend time engaging in any activities without a fixed agenda, they practise decision-making, regulate emotions, build creativity and understand what gives them a sense of joy and competence,” she explains. “A child who has no time that is truly their own can begin to experience life as a continuous cycle of expectations.”
There is an irony here. Older generations often imagine that children today have more freedom because they have more entertainment. Psychologists would make a different distinction: having endless options is not the same as having autonomy. A child who can choose between 50 videos but has every afternoon scheduled by adults may actually have less control over their leisure than a child who simply walked downstairs and figured out what to do. The physical dimension matters too. The American Academy of Paediatrics describes developmentally appropriate play as an important context for social-emotional, cognitive, language and self-regulation skills, while the World Health Organization recommends substantial daily physical activity for younger children.
When fun has many faces
Eight-year-old Avir Merchant from Mumbai thrives on variety, much of it enabled by his deeply involved family. “I love spending my day playing board games like UNO and Ludo, reading books, watching TV, and making cookies with my chachu (uncle),” he says. He also plays foosball, tennis, squash and cricket with friends, reads Dav Pilkey’s comics, gardens, plays Mahjong with his grandparents and explores new food with his family. His favourite activity is cooking with his uncle Nikhil. Family trips have taken him on safaris to see Asiatic lions in Gir and leopards in Udaipur.
Screens are part of the mix, but hardly the whole picture. Weekend screen time is allowed, although Avir sometimes “wangles his way in” for 10 or 15 minutes of iPad time on weekdays. The contrast is telling: many Millennials experienced smartphones as an adolescent disruption; Gen Alpha has grown up with them as part of everyday life. Twelve-year-old Grihitha Vichare from Mumbai offers another challenge to the “screen-addicted” stereotype. An accomplished young mountaineer, she has completed more than 115 domestic and international expeditions, including Mount Everest Base Camp, Mount Kilimanjaro and Kedarkantha. “I would always choose to spend my time outdoors,” she says. “Being outdoors gives me a sense of peace and makes me feel happy, fresh, and energetic.” Beyond trekking, she draws, paints, swims, plays guitar, cycles and spends time with friends. Her father, Sachin Vichare, says she and her older sister would rather cycle, swim, trek and explore than visit malls or cinemas. Evenings are often spent at the local Krishna temple, where Grihitha helps with seva.
But perhaps ‘screen time’ is itself too blunt a category. “A decade ago, ‘screen time’ almost always implied consumption,” says Saunak Ghosh, co-founder and CEO of TalentGum. “Today, a growing share of that time is spent creating, practising a skill, or connecting with an expert on the other side of the screen.” Children, he argues, are increasingly using devices to learn skills such as chess, music and coding, where progress is tangible. “The distinction between ‘screen time’ and ‘skill time’ may itself be largely an adult framework,” he adds.
Nine-year-old Saanvi Gupta in New Delhi illustrates the point. Her ideal day involves friends, building a tent, watching a movie, painting and playing. She also uses YouTube tutorials to learn art, pausing videos and recreating them at home through cutting, pasting and crafting. Her mother, Pooja, points to a more practical reality: children still want to play outdoors, but safety concerns and both parents working can make unsupervised outdoor play difficult. Piano classes provide another structured activity. The nostalgia for the “go downstairs and play” childhood is therefore complicated. Traffic, nuclear families, parental schedules, safety concerns and organised activities have made spontaneous outdoor play harder. For many Millennials, the neighbourhood was their social network; for Gen Alpha, it exists both in the neighbourhood and on a device. The change is not simply that children have stopped going outside—the conditions that once made it effortless have changed.
When hobbies become achievements
Fatema Agarkar, educationist and founder of the Agarkar Centre of Excellence, observes that parents are increasingly open to letting children pursue what they genuinely enjoy rather than simply following the crowd. Yet practical realities—commutes, access, cost and programme quality—shape those choices. “It is not always about the choice,” Agarkar says. “There is that influence that comes through because of what people are seeing others do, what they’re hearing from universities, what they’re hearing from career counsellors, what they’re hearing from their own schools, which tend to be about a performance that can be capitalised on so that it makes the child an all-rounder.”
The result can be leisure turning into another form of competition. Yet there are signs of a return to simpler pleasures. The Global Web Index’s (GWI) latest Gen Alpha research, based on more than 20,000 children, found a 16 per cent rise since 2023 in 8-15-year-olds putting a physical toy on their wish list, while those who play board games “a lot” rose eight per cent.
For six-and-a-half-year-old Kavish Enumula in Bengaluru, leisure is tactile: toys, art, crafts and helping his mother in the kitchen. As an only child, he sometimes misses having a sibling to play with. His mother, Divya Suhaney, says, “One thing which is radically different from my childhood is that without a sibling, he gets lonely sometimes. I mostly had a younger sister to play with, but he has to spend a lot of time with just me.” Kavish seeks connection through shared activities, from baking to making puzzles with his godmother. His entertainment screen time is limited to 30 minutes a day.
GWI’s research suggests this is less a rejection of screens than a recalibration of how children use them: 40 per cent of 12-15-year-olds say they take breaks from devices, while 28 per cent of 8-15-year-olds prefer watching films in cinemas. The appeal is not just the film but the experience—getting dressed, going out, eating popcorn and spending time with friends. For Gen Alpha, leisure increasingly means experiences that can be enjoyed offline and shared online. Eleven-year-old Myra from Ghaziabad embodies that blend. Given a completely free day, she says, “First, I would obviously SLEEP. Because waking up early is not my favourite thing. Then I’d probably dance, make reels, listen to music and do random creative things. I’d also call my friends and make a plan to go somewhere fun.” Her one demand: “Basically, I just want a day where nobody says, ‘Myra, do this!’ or ‘Myra, do that!’”
Her mother, Dr Pallavi Arora, says this seamless movement between online and offline is typical of the generation. “When I was growing up, leisure time was much simpler. For Myra, dancing, making reels, editing videos, and creating content can all be part of having fun. What surprises me is how naturally children of her generation move between the two.” Despite her love for content creation, Myra spends only 30-40 per cent of her leisure time on screens, with the rest going towards dancing, travelling, and meeting friends.
Let children be bad at things
The craving for autonomy may be the most important clue. “The parent’s role should be to establish the boundaries—safety, routines, reasonable limits—while allowing the child increasing control within those boundaries,” says Yadav. “The objective is not maximum freedom but progressively developing autonomy.” The difference between “Go to your football class” and “What do you want to do this afternoon?” is enormous.
Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, parenting coach and founder of Get Set Parent, describes Gen Alpha’s leisure as “phygital”, blending physical, digital and social recreation. “The needs still remain consistent: play, curiosity, social connection and autonomy,” she says. The bigger danger, perhaps, is not screens but productivity.
Parents can easily turn leisure into another achievement exercise: music becomes certificates, sport becomes competition, art becomes a portfolio and coding a credential. “We need to focus on learning, acquiring a skill, and not always showcasing it as a performance or as an achievement,” says Fatema Agarkar, educationist and founder of the Agarkar Centre of Excellence. Social media only intensifies this pressure, blurring the line between enjoying something and being good at it. Agarkar argues that children should be recognised for effort and learning, not just visible outcomes. “Nobody talks about the child who finished fifth or sixth or tenth, or maybe didn’t even make it to the finals.” Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi believes children should be allowed to explore interests without immediately turning them into achievements or career pathways. “Encouragement can mean providing resources and opportunities without attaching expectations of performance.” Yadav puts it more simply: children should be able to “draw badly, build something that collapses, sing without an audience, play a game without keeping score, or abandon a hobby after three months”. This is not wasted time; it may be the most valuable kind.
The rise of the “kidpreneur” adds another layer. Twelve-year-old Veronica in New Delhi began making candles at eight and eventually developed La Chandelle Atelier. Yet she remains refreshingly unhurried about its future. “I’m only 12, so I don’t feel like I need to decide right now whether this is something I’ll do full-time in the future,” she says. Her mother, Roop Kaur, makes sure the business does not become another form of homework: “Veronica is a 12-year-old first and a young entrepreneur second. There are no sales targets, no pressure to constantly create content, and no expectation that every creative idea becomes a successful product.”
Ghosh sees the wider “kidpreneur” phenomenon as evidence that Gen Alpha draws less of a line between play, learning and purpose. “Children want their time to add up to something tangible they can point to,” Ghosh says. The challenge is ensuring that “tangible” does not always mean “marketable”. A hobby can become a business, but it can also remain a hobby. A child can learn guitar without becoming a musician, make a reel without becoming a creator or bake 300 cookies without opening a bakery. The freedom to stop may be just as important as the freedom to start.
The algorithm as a doorway
Fourteen-year-old Vedant Dasgupta from Kolkata balances a rigorous routine—eight hours of sleep and four hours of mandatory study—with hobbies he pursues largely for himself. “I love playing basketball, chess, boxing, and hiking. As a great fan of art and literature, I also read quite a lot of books,” Vedant says. Interestingly, many of these analogue pursuits began online. “Most of the activities I have started have been from watching something really impressive online and me attempting to recreate it. For example, I have learnt to play the guitar entirely by watching YouTube. My basketball journey has a similar story.” For Vedant, social media is less about dictating what he should like than opening doors to possibilities he might never have encountered. A child in Kolkata can watch a basketball player in America, a guitarist in Japan or a mountaineer in Nepal and instantly think, “I want to try that.” This is one of the clearest shifts between generations: while Millennials often discovered interests through parents, teachers, books, television or friends, Gen Z and Gen Alpha increasingly encounter them through Google, social media and algorithms.
A 2026 interdisciplinary study of digital and physical play similarly argues that the two should not be treated as opposites; hybrid play may better reflect how children grow up today. The key is what an activity offers—autonomy, connection, creativity and physical engagement. Yadav suggests parents ask: what exactly does the child enjoy about it? Would they still do it if nobody could see or post about it? Would they continue once the trend disappeared?
The challenge, then, is not to draw a hard line between “good” offline play and “bad” screen time, but to understand what lies beneath a child’s interest. An online video may lead to a real-world skill; a gaming community may become a source of friendship; a social-media trend may spark an interest that outlasts the trend. The more useful question is whether the child is consuming passively or using what they see to explore, make, practise and connect. This also changes the parent’s role. Instead of constantly filling the calendar with structured activities, parents may need to leave room for children to follow their own curiosity—and resist turning every interest into a class, competition or achievement. Sometimes an activity’s value lies precisely in having no measurable outcome: a child does it simply because it is absorbing, enjoyable or theirs.
So, what counts as play? For Millennials, it may have meant physical freedom; for Gen Z, a mix of physical and digital; for Gen Alpha, the two are already fused. But the underlying needs remain the same: novelty, mastery, connection, curiosity and control over one’s time. Play can be a Minecraft build, a guitar lesson learned on YouTube, a game of Uno, a hike, a reel with friends or simply doing nothing. The medium is almost beside the point. What children seem to want is something remarkably old-fashioned: time that belongs to them—to choose, wander, create badly, get better, change their minds, laugh with friends or do nothing at all.
In a childhood increasingly crowded with expectations, perhaps the ultimate luxury is the freedom to ask, “What do I feel like doing today?”—and have nobody answer for them.