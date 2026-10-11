Child’s Play

When hobbies become achievements

Fatema Agarkar, educationist and founder of the Agarkar Centre of Excellence, observes that parents are increasingly open to letting children pursue what they genuinely enjoy rather than simply following the crowd. Yet practical realities—commutes, access, cost and programme quality—shape those choices. “It is not always about the choice,” Agarkar says. “There is that influence that comes through because of what people are seeing others do, what they’re hearing from universities, what they’re hearing from career counsellors, what they’re hearing from their own schools, which tend to be about a performance that can be capitalised on so that it makes the child an all-rounder.”

The result can be leisure turning into another form of competition. Yet there are signs of a return to simpler pleasures. The Global Web Index’s (GWI) latest Gen Alpha research, based on more than 20,000 children, found a 16 per cent rise since 2023 in 8-15-year-olds putting a physical toy on their wish list, while those who play board games “a lot” rose eight per cent.

For six-and-a-half-year-old Kavish Enumula in Bengaluru, leisure is tactile: toys, art, crafts and helping his mother in the kitchen. As an only child, he sometimes misses having a sibling to play with. His mother, Divya Suhaney, says, “One thing which is radically different from my childhood is that without a sibling, he gets lonely sometimes. I mostly had a younger sister to play with, but he has to spend a lot of time with just me.” Kavish seeks connection through shared activities, from baking to making puzzles with his godmother. His entertainment screen time is limited to 30 minutes a day.

GWI’s research suggests this is less a rejection of screens than a recalibration of how children use them: 40 per cent of 12-15-year-olds say they take breaks from devices, while 28 per cent of 8-15-year-olds prefer watching films in cinemas. The appeal is not just the film but the experience—getting dressed, going out, eating popcorn and spending time with friends. For Gen Alpha, leisure increasingly means experiences that can be enjoyed offline and shared online. Eleven-year-old Myra from Ghaziabad embodies that blend. Given a completely free day, she says, “First, I would obviously SLEEP. Because waking up early is not my favourite thing. Then I’d probably dance, make reels, listen to music and do random creative things. I’d also call my friends and make a plan to go somewhere fun.” Her one demand: “Basically, I just want a day where nobody says, ‘Myra, do this!’ or ‘Myra, do that!’”

Her mother, Dr Pallavi Arora, says this seamless movement between online and offline is typical of the generation. “When I was growing up, leisure time was much simpler. For Myra, dancing, making reels, editing videos, and creating content can all be part of having fun. What surprises me is how naturally children of her generation move between the two.” Despite her love for content creation, Myra spends only 30-40 per cent of her leisure time on screens, with the rest going towards dancing, travelling, and meeting friends.