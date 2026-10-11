Conan Doyle Meets Christie

There is something almost reassuringly old-fashioned about The Final Problem. In an age when murder mysteries increasingly arrive wrapped in psychological trauma, unreliable narrators and elaborate narrative gymnastics, this Spanish Netflix series is content to do things the old-fashioned way: strand a collection of suspicious people in an isolated location, introduce a dead body, scatter clues around the room and let everyone look guilty.

Based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s 2023 novel of the same name, the story is set in 1959. The four-part series strands 13 people on a small island near Mallorca after a violent storm cuts them off from the outside world. When an English tourist, Elisa Mander, is found dead at their hotel, what initially appears to be suicide begins to look like murder. Enter Benjamin Basil, a retired actor who once became famous playing Sherlock Holmes. With the police unable to reach the island, Basil finds himself reluctantly stepping into the role he once performed for the camera.