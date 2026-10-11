Her Body Language

There is a world in which human bodies fold into themselves and familiar forms return in altered guises. A crouched figure from the 1980s resurfaces decades later, transformed, yet recognisable; torsos recur, carrying the weight of vulnerability and self-examination. At the core of this visual language stands an eclectic sensibility in the form of white haired, bespectacled Kanchan Chander, whose five-decade engagement with drawing, printmaking, and the female psyche comes together in The Grammar of the Self, presented by Gallery Ragini in Delhi. A retrospective of a voyage of mind and memory: early portraits, self-portraits and figurative studies are in conversation with celebrated woodcuts and abstractions. Its passage is not linear: motifs disappear and return, but carrying traces of earlier selves almost like features in a reincarnation. “I see the crouched figures which were there in the ‘80s returning in 2026, almost after 45-50 years,” says the 69-year-old artist. That’s now, a transcendental statement. Chander carries the presence of someone who has spent decades looking at bodies—including her own—not as objects of prettiness, but as repositories of Proustian remembrance, desire, experience and identity. The female torso is a recurring site of vulnerability, agency and introspection. From Torso (2007), Black & Red (2018) and Golden Torso in Red I & II (2022) to works such as Play of Architectural Forms, Waltz of Forms, and Echoes in the Line, the body gradually loosens into abstraction. Yet the impulse is the same: using space, form and line to explore the interior self. Her recent found-object works in Adbhut Bhavya (2026) extend this enquiry into material and form.

Drawing and printmaking serve different impulses. Printmaking—with its plates, stones, reversal and laborious processes—allows for unpredictability. “There are lots of elements of surprise in it, whereas drawing is direct,” she says. “Drawing comes directly from your thinking, from your mind, from your heart.” Across etching, aquatint, lithography, woodcut and linocut, and later painting, sculpture and mixed media, the line is the connective tissue.