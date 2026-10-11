Her Temple Rerun

Now, ahead of her performance at the KNMA Dance Festival in Delhi on October 15, she is careful not to call this a revival. “There is no way to confirm if my interpretation is correct.” She has tried to go beyond the sexual exploitation cliche associated with devadasis. “It pains me they are labelled sex workers,” she says. Her work faced resistance from many in the wider dance fraternity. “I called it the dance of the devadasis, and the Kuchipudi fraternity asked why,” Swapnasundari recalls. “Clasical dance sanitised it, but the erotic is inherent in Indian traditions,” she points out. Vilasini Natyam and Agama Bharatam are yet to attract students in meaningful numbers. Yet the curious possibility of a derisively evolved art form surviving even after its practitioners are gone, and its vocabulary forgotten by inheritors unwilling to claim it, points to its endurance. The history of the devadasi tradition has long proved irresistible to dancers, scholars and cultural historians, many of whom have tried to recover, reinterpret or reconstruct an art that was disrupted when the institution itself was abolished. But over the years, while several dancers approached the legacy through an expected path, Swapnasundari took a difficult route of refusing to accept that what is lost cannot be brought back. Her work begins instead with a question: what might this vanished vocabulary have looked like, and how much of it can still be imagined from the fragments that remain? Only her performance can tell us that.