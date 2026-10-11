‘I Am Not a Sadist': Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar has built a filmography around stories that resist easy answers. From Talvar to Chhapaak, her films often place institutions, individuals, and competing moralities under harsh scrutiny. Daayra opens conversations around justice and police encounters; Gulzar speaks about keeping her own views out of her characters, the pressure of audience expectations, and why she thinks that an inconsequential film is the greatest tragedy.

Is it intentional for you to compel the audience to feel uncomfortable and question their own moral boundaries?

It is not intentional; I am not a sadist. See, some stories have easy answers. For example, finishing Sam Bahadur by making him a hero is what you have to do because he is a hero. But with Talvar, even the judiciary did not have an answer to the questions raised in the film. In time, the answers and perspectives have changed, so how could I have had the same perspective? All I did was put forth both sides’ evidence like it is in the public domain for all of us to see. Similarly with Daayra, the public sentiment is to want justice and wanting it in this lifetime itself, and when it matters. Police officers sometimes operate under their own compulsions or moral compass. Some will do it for completely wrong reasons. But I’m sure there are some cops who believe that these compulsions should not leak into the fabric of a civil society. But it just might because our legal system has a lot of loopholes which can be exploited.

For me, what Daayra does is that it actually poses a question: What is the need for a police encounter? Why cannot we make justice swift and effective?