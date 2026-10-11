Neha Bora is the Marxist Madonna of Hybrid Revolution

Remarkably, this ‘Dimagi Naxal’ is unapologetic about her dogmatically toxic ideological affiliation; but she has painted herself into the wider canvas of liberal youth politics and the Left, thereby inventing an original political animal. The Naxalite seeks the overthrow of power through the barrel of the Maoist gun while Gandhian philosophy believes in confronting power without violence. Bora is the neo-liberal baby of the savage, extortionist Maoist guerrilla movement, now ruthlessly wiped out by Indian Forces. A Marxist Madonna in a Pieta of hybrid revolution with Naxalbari behind her, Gandhi beside her, and a restless generation looking to her for the kind of politics that is rebellious but non-violent; more Raphaelesque than Ravi Varma, her appeal lies not in idealised beauty but in the righteous anger of a wronged representative human being, conscious of the space she occupies.

It is the elegance of her ordinariness that makes her so compelling to the young. She does not possess the unattainable, carefully curated glamour of a Bollywood actress; she looks like someone young people know, someone sitting beside them in a university canteen, arguing about politics and sharing the same joke. Viral visuals of Bora being dragged away on the road by policewomen made her a living—and living room—icon the young can identify with; they are Neha Bora. Her appeal lies not in the distance of celebrity but the intimacy of recognition. The majority of Indian youth have little interest in the organised Left or its ideological vocabulary, and few identify themselves as Leftists. Yet they seethe at a system that seems indifferent to their future, driven by a potent mix of anxiety and entitlement: they are an educated generation promised upward mobility, only to find themselves repeatedly confronting uncertainty. So they ‘get’ the young woman who stands before a microphone and throws down the gauntlet: “We are not the rot. We wash away the rot.” But revolutionary history’s warnings are hidden in the small print of hope. Establishment warriors inevitably turn into the Establishment as history shows: both Lenin and Che Guevara unleashed the same terror on their own people they fought against. Bora has given no reason to suggest she has a god complex. But the new Left must answer the question now itself: although its revolution’s success against the formidable Indian state is unlikely, will she be comfortable with criticism from within and tolerate a younger female rival? Can AISA disagree with its own president without disagreement being seen as betrayal?