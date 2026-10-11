On the fast track

There are watches that tell time, and watches that make time feel like motion. The Aston Martin Green Tonneau Dial Mechanical Automatic belongs to the latter category. Its most arresting feature is the open-worked dial, inspired by the intricate wheel rims of the DBS GT Zagato. Instead of concealing the mechanics, the design puts them centre stage, allowing the intricate movement beneath to become part of the watch’s visual vocabulary. It is a fitting approach for a brand whose cars celebrate engineering as much as aesthetics. Lightweight titanium and carbon fibre give it a contemporary, technical character, while the combination keeps the substantial silhouette from feeling cumbersome. At the wrist, a performance textured black silicone strap references another detail from Aston Martin’s world: the distinctive stitching found on its seats. A transparent case back reveals the automatic movement, with a Podium Green rotor adding a fi nal burst of colour. The result is a timepiece that wears its inspiration openly—part precision instrument, part automotive sculpture, and entirely designed for those who like their time with a little velocity.

Available at: justwatches.com, and in store