Southern Masterstrokes

At three in the morning, when Thiruvananthapuram is still to wake up, Narayana Bhattathiri sits down with a brush and a sheet of paper, and ruminates on the alphabet. Then his brush thickens with ink, tapers and curves as Malayalam syllables become lines, shapes and forms. They look like writing, but cannot be read. “I made up for it by waking up at three am every day and creating whatever I wanted,” says Bhattathiri, 67, master calligrapher and director of the World Calligraphy Association.

His understanding of calligraphy comes from distilled perception: a letter can exist beyond language. “We think of calligraphy as art through letters. While it is known as the art of beautiful handwriting, as we move deeper into its magic, we can see the letters turning into art. My calligraphy is not meant to be read. It is to express what I feel through an image.” This philosophy is at the heart of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala (ICFK), which Bhattathiri has founded to bring together calligraphers from across the world.

Bhattathiri’s inspiration came from the world’s ignorance: calligraphy was barely recognised as an art form in Kerala. When he was a student, he took up lettering jobs to earn a few rupees. “I had a problem asking for money from my family. So, calligraphy came in handy.”