The Things We Preserve

I wanted to write historical fiction somewhat outside of the genre,” says poet Rebecca Perry. In her Booker-shortlisted debut novel, May We Feed the King, she does exactly that, favouring specific, sensory details of an event over larger ones, such as names and timelines. The novel follows an unnamed curator who restores monuments and preserves artefacts until she encounters a forgotten king, uncovering not only his life but the power dynamics that shaped it, and the tension between those who seek power and those who find themselves caught up in it.

Written in short chapters, the novel moves with precision and clarity, though its restraint may leave readers of historical fiction wanting more. The narration is in the first person, and the curator’s love for artefacts and monuments emerges through an idealistic lens, evident when she observes, “it is not a palace with a history, but the location of filming for such and such, and people come for tours, filling the café and gift shop.” The world she inhabits is modern, while the story moves across different times, both directly and through subtext. As the novel unfolds, her desire to communicate becomes the impulse that leads us towards the life of a forgotten medieval king, who, after being crowned, doesn’t want to govern. “Ultimately, I want my work to communicate with everyone, but it is those people I really hold in my mind,” the curator says.