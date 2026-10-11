The Unspoken Architecture of Home

The 131-year history of the Venice Biennale has witnessed many firsts. This year, it was the first time a woman of colour, Koyo Kouoh, had been appointed curator. It was also the first time an Artistic Director died midway through her term, before seeing the completion of the exhibition she conceived, In Minor Keys. Born in Cameroon and raised between Cameroon and Switzerland, Kouoh moved to Dakar, Senegal, where she established herself as an independent curator. She was appointed Artistic Director of the 61st International Art Exhibition in November 2024. Following her death, La Biennale, with the support of her family and team, chose to realise the exhibition according to her vision.

Held from May 9 to November 22, 2026, In Minor Keys turns away from the spectacle and noise of contemporary life, inviting audiences towards quieter registers—listening, contemplation, healing, community, and alternative rhythms of time. The “minor key”, borrowed from music, becomes a metaphor for the hums, silences, and consolations often obscured by louder structures of power and conflict. These quieter spaces become sites of hope, resistance and imagination.

Two India-centric exhibitions were particularly striking: the Indian Pavilion at the Arsenale and a major presentation of Nalini Malani by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. The Indian Pavilion, presented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and supported by the Ambani Foundation and Serendipity, is curated by Dr Amin Jaffer. Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home brings together five mid-career artists: Alwar Balasubramaniam from Tamil Nadu, Ranjani Shettar from Karnataka, Delhi-based Asim Waqif, Punjab-born Sumakshi Singh and Ladakhi artist Skarma Sonam Tashi. The pavilion brings together five large installations, each exploring home through a distinct material language.