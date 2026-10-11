When Women First Found Their Voice

While some information on the North Indian women pioneers, including the celebrated Gauhar Jaan, are well-known, the southern counterparts are largely forgotten. Among the earliest recorded superstars of South India was Salem Godavari, who lived in (then) Madras’ devadasi stronghold—Thambuchetty Street. Negotiating with the French Pathé Company that secured Godavari initially for 16 titles for Rs 300, she got herself a whopping raise to Rs 900 at the end of just two days! Her Carnatic music recordings sold widely and like her fellow-women artistes, she made a fortune. But by the time of her death in 1911, she had willed her property away to the famed Pachaiyappa College, Society for Protection of Children, Annanda Samajam, Salem College, Vedic School attached to Salem Theosophical Society, and for temple cars and a rest house for pilgrims at a Shiva Temple in her hometown Salem. Would these institutions even know of Godavari or her munificence today, one wonders.

Another prolifically recorded artiste was Dhanakoti Ammal of Kanchipuram, who had family ties with the prima donna of Carnatic music Veenai Dhanammal. She had a wide repertoire of Tamil songs and knew several Ramayana kritis of Arunachala Kavirayar. It is said that at one of her concerts, an intemperate young zamindar once rudely addressed her by her first name, ordering her to sing a song from the Ramayana, causing angst to everyone including her. But she quickly composed herself and broke into song: ‘Yaaru Da nee Korange?’ (Who are you, O! Monkey!). While the repartee seemed apt for the rude man, this was actually a Ramayana song where Ravana questioned Hanuman on his first visit to Lanka. Her presence of mind and wit turned an insult into a joke, at the ill-mannered zamindar’s expense. The erotic padams and javalis that women like Dhanakoti recorded are a treasure trove of a forgotten chapter of Carnatic music.