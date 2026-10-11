Where Stories Take Root

The names had taken root long before the trees did. Mani maruthu, Mandharam, Ilanji, Kodappana—were words celebrity author and sreenwriter Anand Neelakantan first encountered in Malayalam songs, long before he knew what these trees looked like. The words stayed with him. Then, as the trees themselves became harder to find, curiosity became a quest. He began to search for them, tracking species one by one and bringing home their saplings.

There is something of the writer in that impulse: the instinct to return to stories that seem familiar and look again, this time for what has been overlooked, forgotten or left untold. In Thekkumthara, Wayanad, that same instinct has taken an architectural form. Anand calls his home Neelanchalam, a name fashioned from the names of his parents: Neelakantan and Chellammal. The house, which took him over a year and a half to build looks toward the Banasura hill ranges, which are carpeted with coffee and plantain plantations.

The garden is the first thing that announces itself—slightly unruly and unmistakably Kerala: no clipped hedges or carefully curated vistas. Plants grow where they please. “Landscaping kills the natural beauty of the place,” he smiles.