Grain of Truth

The Wellness Industry’s Best Harvest

Grains are the perfect wellness product. People already eat them every day, so swapping one flour for another feels like an easy fix. The industry sells that feeling in five main ways. The health-halo label is the most in vogue. A label like “multigrain” says nothing about how much whole grain is inside; refined flour (maida) can still be the main ingredient. Millets now appear in cookies, chips, crackers, instant noodles, and breakfast mixes.

“A biscuit doesn’t become healthy just because it contains millet,” says dietitian, holistic health consultant, and author Kavita Devgan. “Don’t read the front of the pack, turn it around. The ingredient list tells the real story.”

Grains once bought loose and cheap at local markets are now sold in designer packaging at several times the price. “If the farmer hasn’t benefited from this renewed interest, we’ve simply turned another everyday grain into an expensive lifestyle product,” says Pearl Sandhu, food anthropologist and Senior Communications Consultant with the Coalition for Food Systems Transformation in India (CoFTI), supported by GIZ India. Heritage is the most milked product in everything from fashion to hospitality to foods. “Every colourful label on a packet is a brand’s positioning, not the whole truth about the grain,” Sandhu says. Government promotion has helped big time to create the market. India proposed the UN International Year of Millets in 2023, rebranded millets as “Shree Anna” in the 2023 Union Budget, and has offered production-linked incentives to companies making millet-based products. That support is valuable for farmers, but it also gives brands an official-sounding halo to borrow.

This has happened before. When the UN declared 2013 the International Year of Quinoa, global demand soared, prices rose sharply, and quinoa became a premium health food far from its Andean origins. Gluten-free foods followed a similar path in the West, growing well beyond the small group of people who medically need them. Regulators are catching up. India’s food regulator, FSSAI, has moved to make sugar, salt, and saturated fat figures more prominent on packaged-food labels, which helps shoppers see past front-of-pack claims.