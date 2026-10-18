How to Turn the Goddess Vegetarian?

Every autumn two daughters come home. In the Konkan it is Gauri, who arrives in Bhadrapad, a few days after Ganesha, and is seated in the house as a married girl visiting her maher. In Bengal it is Uma, who leaves Shiva on Kailash for four days in Ashvin and returns to her parents’ house with her children. The agamani songs are about a mother waiting at the door. Neither is a distant empress on a throne. She is a daughter, and a daughter at home eats what the household eats.

So on the Konkan coast she is fed fish. In many Koli, Agri, and Maratha homes along the Konkan, the meal for Gauri includes mutton or fish, served on the day she is worshipped. In Bengal, goats were cut in front of the goddess in the old zamindar houses, the bonedi bari, and on Dashami, before she leaves, many East Bengal families give her rice with fish, sometimes hilsa, so she does not go back to her husband’s house hungry.

Then the Vaishnavas arrived and told a different story.