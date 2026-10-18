Neither Here Nor There

The work is not planned. One step reveals the next,” says artist Thamshangpha ‘Merci’ Maku of his art. “I prefer not to carry the burden of perfection.” That sense of openness runs through Phantasms, Maku’s first solo exhibition at Anant Art Gallery in Delhi, where bamboo, baskets, wood, ceramic, canvas, and weaving enter the work with their own histories and functions, only to be shifted into new contexts. The result is a body of work that feels suspended between memory and invention, inheritance and transformation.

The exhibition itself grew organically rather than as a body of work made specifically for a debut solo. “Some works connected through images and stories, and others through feelings and memories,” he says. At its centre is the body—not entirely individual, yet not wholly collective. Maku’s figures are fragmented, entangled and often caught in states of peril. “It is not a body that completely belongs to one person,” he says. “It carries fear, desire, violence, care, and history.”

That sense of in-betweenness begins in Manipur, where Maku grew up amid shifting borders, communities, languages and histories. Having lived in Delhi and Baroda for the past decade, he has come to experience home as something portable. “My understanding of the land and my people has been something I carry with me,” he says.

His visual vocabulary draws from the non-representational language of Naga women weavers, where geometry, repetition, gesture and material transmit knowledge across generations. Rather than reproducing cultural motifs, Maku studies the thinking behind them. “What interests me is that this visual language can communicate without necessarily depicting something directly. It holds knowledge without explaining itself.”