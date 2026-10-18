Reviving Parsi Gara Embroidery with Mythology and Modern Silhouettes

Rooted in ancient Zoroastrian and Persian mythology, The Divine Kingdom, the latest collection from Ashdeen Z Lilaowala’s atelier, celebrates heritage and craftsmanship through the art of Parsi gara embroidery. Inspired by the Zoroastrian creation myth of Mashya and Mashyana, the first man and woman on earth, the collection brings the animal, bird, and aquatic kingdoms to life through intricate needlework.

The Shikargah sari, with its elaborate wildlife motifs, draws on royal textile traditions associated with power, prosperity, and strength. “The garments are rich but not in the usual heavily gilded way. We’ve also introduced newer silhouettes like corsets,” says Lilaowala, founder and creative director, Ashdeen. Moving the focus from flora to fauna, the collection places animals and birds centre stage, drawing on their auspicious symbolism in Parsi gara tradition. “The animal, bird, plant and aquatic worlds are timeless guardians of creation and we’re honouring them with this collection,” says Lilaowala.