Stop Calling Drunk Driving Deaths Accidents

Often, the easiest weapon to murder is to use a vehicle. Many policemen agree that many of these accidental deaths are actually premeditated murders. One reason for this is our lax laws regarding negligent driving.

Last week, a horrific traffic accident shook the conscience of the country. It was nothing new or unique, but it triggered an emotional response from all sections of society. A 19-year-old kid driving under the influence of alcohol, or perhaps narcotics, rammed his luxurious car into a scooter carrying three 20-year-olds. The car was speeding far beyond the safety limits and killed all three victims on the spot.

When the locals managed to capture the 19-year-old driver, the son of a prominent business family, he had the audacity to say that his father would take care of everything as their family is loaded. Perhaps this remark, more than the crash itself, gave birth to public outrage. In the media, people were horrified when they learned that the 19-year-old was sent to a correctional facility rather than a jail, despite proof that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Many attributed it to the easy way the rich and powerful get away with murder.

The police claimed they were just following the law. The police may be right, but the problem itself is the law. If someone fires a loaded firearm into a crowd, he is considered a terrorist. But an intoxicated driver steering a machine into a crowd and running over people is merely treated as an accident.