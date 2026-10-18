The Homeland Music Collection

The first Balti song Zahra Banoo from Kargil heard as a child still stayed with her. It eventually shaped her music. Today, the 23-year-old musician is using music and social media to keep both her language and cultural memory alive. She performs at local cultural programmes and shares her songs online. “I see other languages being promoted everywhere,” she says. “I thought we should also promote our language through music because this is a good way to connect with people.” She hopes to make Balti music relevant to younger audiences without losing its essence. Her Balti rendition of Laila Majnu, for instance, has taken her music beyond Kargil. Listeners from Baltistan have also begun responding to her work online. “Many people from Baltistan comment on my songs,” she says. “It feels like we are still connected.”

Spoken across parts of Ladakh and Pakistan-administered Baltistan, Balti’s history is shaped by Partition. The songs tell stories of love, weddings, landscapes, and separation. “The songs are about families who were divided after Partition,” Banoo says. In Kargil, where Balti remains an integral part of the region’s cultural fabric, a small group of young musicians is finding new ways to carry this legacy forward. They are recording traditional songs, which are shared online.