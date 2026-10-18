The Iron Fist Has Taken Off the Velvet Glove

When the situations worsened ahead of October 10, Amit Shah ordered 20,000 to 25,000 police personnel to Delhi to oversee law and order. The government’s iron fist emerged from the velvet glove it wore in June. The Rahul-Neha combo immediately scorned the deployment as the government’s fear. Actually, it was the government’s show of strength. But is the government caught in a trap of its own making? It was easy to get Pradhan to resign but getting Gyanesh Kumar out needs an impeachment motion in Parliament. If he doesn’t quit on his own, the government will be seen as shielding a man being called a puppet. After the impeachment motion—if accepted—fails, it is again Advantage Opposition. Meanwhile, there is a statistic that cannot be ignored. The world’s largest Gen Z population is Indian, and also the largest single voting bloc. No party can afford to mess with them. Going by their slogans, Gen Z believes their right to vote—the right to participate in democracy—is being reportedly stolen by Gyanesh on behalf of the BJP government. Youth want to amplify their voice by voting. Tampering with this right—even as perception—is highly emotive for them. In 2014, the percentage of electors aged 18-29 was over 20 per cent of India’s 814.59 million registered electorate. In 2029, this will rise to 27.8 per cent, say UN demographic projections.