Where There’s a Well, There’s a Way

In Edamadaka village in Andhra Pradesh’s Cuddapah district, a centuries-old stepwell had become a dumping ground. For nearly nine decades, garbage had accumulated in its depths. Then, in 2023, 22-year-old Sane Lakshmikanth arrived with a group of volunteers and a plan to clean it up in a week. The engineering graduate, from Bellum village in Nandyala district, found more than rubbish beneath the silt. The stepwell was a piece of history which had survived centuries of change, only to be forgotten. As he travelled through Kadapa and Nandyala districts, he repeatedly encountered historic structures buried under garbage. So, in 2024, he founded the Poorva Sampada Rakshata Sena, a volunteer organisation dedicated to restore neglected stepwells, temple tanks, and old temples across Andhra Pradesh.

Since then, he and his team have restored 15 stepwells and two temples. The process is long and often complicated. The first step is always to clear the rubbish and silt. Only then can the real work begin: assessing whether a structure is stable enough to restore, identifying the repairs it needs, and determining whether the village will use it once the work is complete. “Day one is always garbage: clearing it, hauling it, finding out what’s actually underneath,” Lakshmikanth says. A restored stepwell that is abandoned again within months, he believes, defeats the purpose.

His work has revealed a peculiar contradiction. In some villages, residents often don’t allow household drainage to be connected anywhere near a stepwell or temple tank. “These water bodies are tied to local deities, and there’s a logic that keeps them separate, sacred, untouched,” Lakshmikanth explains. “It’s a kind of protection, except it also means the wells get isolated, and reverence curdles into abandonment.”