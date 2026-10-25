A Dandy in the Details

When Waswo X Waswo first arrived in India, he was already an artist, but Udaipur, where the American-born photographer and painter has lived for over two decades, profoundly shaped his practice, drawing him into traditional Indian miniature painting and prompting him to question the act of looking. At LATITUDE 28 in Delhi, his solo exhibition, Long Short Stories, explores history, intimacy, and belonging through photographs hand-tinted and painted over in collaboration with miniature painter Dalpat Jingar and his brother Banti Jingar, who adds gold-leaf borders and intricate detailing. The works weave a fantastical tale of a flamboyant Dandy travelling from the West, or the Distant Land, to an imagined Ancient Land inspired by Udaipur, where his fascination with a Prince evolves into intimacy, rivalry, and exile. Armed with a telescope, binoculars, a magnifying glass, and a camera, the Dandy embodies the curious, often comical foreign observer, while the Prince introduces him to an ancient magic rooted in the land.

Through the Dandy and the Prince, Waswo explores how personal experiences disappear into silence, eventually becoming fragments of memory or myth. The fictional narrative also reflects his own relationship with Udaipur, which he describes as his personal Shangri-La. Yet he acknowledges that his adopted home is not without its complications. “There have been intrigues, scandals, liaisons, romance, frustrations, and every other event and condition that affects the human heart. Yet, in the end, all of these total up to an additional attachment to ‘The Ancient City’.”