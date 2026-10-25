AI Chariots Need Charioteer Krishna

The ageless and eternal photo frame of Bhagavad Gita with Lord Krishna as the charioteer reining the thoughts of Arjuna before the Mahabharat war is perfect backdrop for an ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) framework. The power of human mind to become free before exercising freedom to act is an interesting synthesis of various strands of human thought and action that this epic text portrays. Some context before the content.

Anthropic flew an Indian vedantic monk of the Swami Ramakrishna order from east to west coast in search of answers to troubling questions. A viral video of a faculty from the famed Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, raised an alarm on the relevance of human intelligence in this contemporary era of civilisational crisis. Anthropic’s report warns of self-replicative AI worms capable of acting as autonomous agents taking over home gadgets from home owners with the human in the loop tightly strangulated by an autonomous ‘wormic’ knot! What do all these three have in common? Let us go further.

The vedantic monk’s coast to coast travel amongst a comity of theologists and philosophers at Anthropic’s headquarters signalled the core of Vedanta that tries to define the anonymous “I” in individuals and how this is different from the artificial “I” in intelligence. IISc faculty’s profundity also borders on the larger issue of human civilisation’s core intellect that uniquely differentiates itself from artificial intelligence’s economic intellect. The AI worms is a monstrous ‘sci-fi’ type reality that shuts human form their homes despite being inside. All of this needs to dovetail with NITI Aayog’s seventh pillar of its Responsible AI framework: positive human values which has two distinct elements, humans and values. While AI seems to rob the human part, the million dollar question is what happens to the value part?