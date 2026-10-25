Gen Z is Not Going to Like This Argument. Nor Will India’s Political Masters

Watch the reel of a young protester and a lawyer asking a harried SHO a simple question: under what law have you detained this protestor? Why are you using force against peaceful demonstrators? The answer is a mute helpless stare or absurd defence. Meanwhile, the politicians who give the orders hide behind khaki while the police, seen as brainless puppets take the full brunt of public hatred. The system still looks official, the uniforms still look legitimate and the language still sounds legal. Power loves this arrangement. When society finally erupts in disgust at the sight of youth being dragged and beaten, the hatred lands hardest on the uniformed men and women who symbolise power, while their masters who issued the orders keep their distance. Not an accident, but it is the design feature of the misuse. Usually, passing the buck to someone less powerful is called cowardice. In politics, it is called crisis management. Ministers don’t stand behind barricades, facing furious young people and camera flashes. Senior police officials issue instructions from well-guarded air-conditioned offices to men and women in khaki to enforce decisions they had no part in making. Should the operation succeed, the government claims credit for restoring order. But when it turns ugly, the blame falls on the cop. Of course, there are rogue cops: most of them are from rural, patriarchal backwaters where empathy isn’t part of the core curriculum. There are corrupt officers, custodial torturers, fabricators of evidence and lawmen who abuse their authority simply because they can. But it is equally wrong to assume that everyone in khaki is a thug.