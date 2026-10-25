It Takes a Village to Grow Old

It is easy to say the government should do more, and the community should care more. Safer pavements and benches would make stepping outside less daunting. Singapore shows that none of this is complicated. But policy moves slowly, and bodies do not wait for it.

Ageing is inevitable. Growing weaker is optional. Dependence does not have to be destiny. Fauja Singh took up marathon running at 89 and, at 100, was credited with eight world age-group records in a single day. Radhamani Amma of Kerala, in her 70s, holds licences for 11 categories of vehicle, from buses to road rollers, and is seen driving them with ease.

We cannot all be them. But we can all begin. Lift weights. Eat enough protein. Walk daily. Practise balance. These are small, unglamorous habits, and they decide whether old age is lived or merely endured. We owe that to ourselves, and even more to our adult children.

Longevity is a privilege, and not everyone receives it. The elders in that Singapore park had a van come for them. Most of us will wait a long time for ours. I keep thinking of the ones who could stand. They did not stand because of the music. They stood because their bodies still allowed it. That is built years earlier, one walk and one set of weights at a time.

India will grow old. Whether that means fading away depends on what we do while we still can, without waiting to be rescued.

Instagram: @preeti.shenoy