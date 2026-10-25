Married to Menace

The men were charged registration fees, profile-verification fees and other processing charges. More than 1,700 men had reportedly been cheated in this way. Police traced the money to 11 linked bank accounts. The case came to light after a man from Barabanki complained that he had lost nearly Rs 4 lakh to the fraudulent agency within a few months, having been promised help in finding a spouse.

In another case, a man named Sanket created a fake female profile on an online matrimonial website using Instagram photographs of attractive women. Posing as Mumbai-based medical practitioner ‘Dr Sayali Patil’, he targeted a doctor and his father. He used AI voice-changing technology to sound like a woman during phone calls and impersonated fictitious family members, including brothers ‘Lokesh’ and ‘Manmat Desale’ and a retired uncle. Later, posing in person as ‘Manmat Desale’, he collected cash and took the victim’s ATM card to pay for personal expenses and shopping. Following a complaint filed on August 22, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act and arrested him.

Software manufactured a husband. It also manufactured brides. The scammers know that the attraction lies not merely in a fabricated face but also in the credentials on which the marriage market runs: a stable profession, a respectable family, an agency with an office and a phone line.

The Case of the Vanishing Wooer

Officers from the Hyderabad Cyber Crime unit cite a case from November 2025 in which a woman met a scammer on a matrimonial app. She had been hoping to find someone to marry. While browsing profiles on the platform, she came across a man who ticked every desirable box in the contemporary Indian marriage market: he had a stable, well-paying job, lived abroad, earned far more than most people, and posted photographs that suggested a comfortable, settled life. Most importantly, he claimed that he genuinely wanted to settle down and start a family. She was hopeful about building a stable future with him, but before long, demands for money began arriving one after another.