The Afterlife of Violence

The Disappearers, as the title suggests, is as much about the disappearing acts of gay life as it is about gay life itself. We are let into the shadow world of these men: their sassiness and bawdiness, their courage and insecurities, their escapades in secretive dive bars, their obsession with pop culture, thoughts and feelings they would be too scared to speak out loud. It is as if James, like one of his characters, is asking the reader, “You do realise that there is a Jamaica underneath this Jamaica, right?” The book, however, is hardly a celebration. In the aftermath of the attack, one man is killed after being sexually assaulted with a tree branch; another is blinded, his eyes gouged out; and two disappear “like thieves in the night”, while others attempt to track down the survivors. “You might be surprised to know that it took me ten years to accept the instant viciousness of people who hate us,” one of the survivors, Jordan Brown, tells an American interviewer in the third part.

James has often been criticised for the graphic violence in his novels, including A Brief History of Seven Killings. In The Disappearers, the violence is not merely observed; we are also let into the consciousness of the perpetrators, where it becomes both graphic and psychological. It is palpable and casual, full of swagger, and alert to different shades of hatred: religious, misogynistic, rooted in internalised homophobia (one of the perpetrators is closeted himself), and tied to ideas of manliness. One perpetrator recalls a pride parade that makes him want to “lynch a b***h”. Another wants to make “a charm bracelet out of all the teeth scattered on the floor”. In a letter to his friend, Titus writes that nothing about the mob was mass psychosis, as “each one brought their own little ingenuity to the mix”. As the novel moves from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, the AIDS epidemic engulfs Jamaica’s gay community, adding another layer of violence. Hysteria surrounds the disease, so much so that a local university burns a mattress out of fear of contamination. AIDS compounds the violence, but it also lends the novel a distinct poignancy.