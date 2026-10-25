The Many Histories of Women’s Power

When we speak of the history of feminism, the conversation often begins in the West—with Mary Wollstonecraft, the suffragettes, and Simone de Beauvoir, whose The Second Sex examined how society shapes the condition of being a woman. These contributions are indispensable. But they are not the whole story. India’s past offers other histories of women who exercised intellectual authority, commanded armies or governed states, often centuries before modern feminism acquired its present vocabulary.

The Vedic seers Lopamudra, Gargi, Maithreyi, and Ghosha, rulers such as Didda and Kota Rani of Kashmir, Rudrama Devi of Warangal, Chand Bibi of Ahmednagar, and Rani Abbakka of Ullal all belong to this wider story.

One name that deserves a place in this conversation, but rarely receives the attention it merits, is Ahilya Bai Holkar, the 18th-century ruler of Indore. Married into the Holkar family while still a child, she benefited from the foresight of her father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar, who recognised her intelligence and ensured that she received an education unusual for a woman of her time. Alongside religious texts, she learnt warfare, accounting, statecraft, and administration. These lessons would prove consequential when personal tragedies thrust her into the centre of political life.