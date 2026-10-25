Woven With Intent

Luxury, at its most compelling, leaves room for the unexpected. Saraswati Rugs’ Niwala brings this sensibility to rugs through a rich, transitional palette. “Real exclusivity today means something that can exist only once, not just something in short supply,” says Anupriya Choudhary, Director, Saraswati Global Rugs. Each design features a signature piece made only once. The collection’s ethos extends beyond the loom. A share of net sales from every rug goes towards the Niwala Fund, which supports food and grocery distribution among weaving communities and around select government hospitals. For today’s discerning luxury buyer, the story behind an object matters as much as its aesthetic appeal. Niwala taps into this shift, bringing together cultural heritage, considered design and social responsibility.

Available in stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and on saraswatiglobal.com