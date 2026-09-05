For 33-year-old Gaurav Sen, a pothole was never simply a commuting nuisance. In 2019, his soon-to-be mother-in-law was injured while trying to avoid one while riding a two-wheeler, suffering a serious leg injury. The incident stayed with Sen, but it took several years before he found a solution.

In July 2026, the techie-turned-content creator developed an app he calls the “pothole reporter”. Using a phone camera, it detects potholes and, more importantly, identifies who is responsible for maintaining the stretch of road.

The open-source app is simple to use. A phone mounted on a car dashboard takes photographs at roughly two-second intervals. An AI model analyses the images to identify potholes, while the phone’s GPS pinpoints their location. The system then maps each pothole to the relevant municipal division and searches public tender records to identify the contractor responsible for the road. “The app is simply doing a basic mapping of potholes, fetching the tender data and creating a complaint,” Sen says.