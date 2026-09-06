A Head of His Time

A little girl once walked into an Ravinder Reddy’s exhibition, stopped before an enormous sculpted head and exclaimed to her father, “Papa, look at that big head; it looks just like you.” It was an innocent observation, but it captures the curious familiarity of Reddy’s work: monumental faces that may not resemble anyone in particular, yet somehow seem to belong to everyone. The 70-year-old Visakhapatnam-based sculptor has spent decades making such heads, which have become almost instantly recognisable as his signature. Yet, he says, putting together a solo show is difficult for him, whose works tend to be dispersed across group exhibitions. No more. In Search of the Perfect Image is his first solo exhibition in seven years, presented by the Bengaluru-based Gallery Sumukha.

For Reddy, the title of a work is secondary to the sculpture itself. “This is because the main thing is the sculpture —the head—and I give it an angle which is universal and doesn’t require a title to interact with. My primary aim is to draw the attention of the people to the work,” he says. Once he has their attention, it takes on a life of its own: “They start interpreting the work,” he points out.