From Rudraksha Beads to Vishnu’s Tortoise: Inside Sama:Yantar, a Narrative-Led Lighting Collection

Intuitive silhouettes, rocky and earthy, define the collection. Rajput does not believe in casting pieces in fixed moulds. According to him, the forms convey the essence of imperfections one can spot in nature—the imperfections that, in fact, add life to nature and his pieces. He says, “Such silhouettes make the pieces feel not homogeneous or lifeless, but spontaneous.”

Collections take inspiration from nature, mythology, and culture. Rajput adds, “My practice is narrative-led. Stories here take centre-stage. I always want to ensure that objects don’t just fulfil a function, but in an increasingly virtualised world, add value and feeling to the spaces people inhabit.”

With a connection between the material and the maker, the illuminating pieces become collectibles where every texture is a result of handwork—Rajput himself sculpts and crafts the pieces. He says, “The lights acquire a greater collectible quality as even if I want to, I cannot replicate the pieces.”