Lessons From the Past And the Present

I have often wondered why we persist in putting knowledge into watertight compartments. A student is told that she is studying mathematics, economics, history or literature, and we expect her to remain within that enclosure. Yet the world outside the university has never been so obliging. The National Education Policy has sought to challenge this habit. Its emphasis on transdisciplinary and holistic education is not merely a reformulation of the curriculum. If pursued seriously, it can change the way a young person thinks about knowledge and puts it into action.

An interesting example of this is emerging from experiments under my oversight in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative, “Design Your Degree”, gives students a greater role in determining their intellectual journey. Instead of accepting a degree as a package designed by somebody else, students can have a meaningful role in designing it, under academic and mentoring guidance.