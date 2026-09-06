Northern Purification of the Southern Murugan

One version: Agni spills seed on seeing six of the seven wives of the seven sages. His wife Svaha carries this to a Himalayan lake. Six seeds fuse into one six-headed child. The wives are wrongly accused of infidelity. The child accepts them as mothers regardless, and warns that harming them brings miscarriage on the guilty.

Another version: Shiva’s seed is too fierce to hold. It burns Agni, boils the river-goddess Ganga, sets fire to a reed forest. Six babies rise from the ash, nursed by Krittika, merged by Parvati into one.

First, Kartikeya is son of Vedic Agni. Later he is son of post-Vedic Shiva. Either way, the Vedic gods need this wild child of the stars to keep their paradise. This northern Skanda moved south. Ikshvaku temples near the Kaveri delta held him first 1,700 years ago. Pallava temple art in Kanchi, 1,400 years ago, made him son of Shiva and Uma. His image even reached Cambodia. But this Kartikeya was not quite the Tamil Murugan.

Murugan belonged to mountains, hunters, romance, possession. Women left their homes for him. He was not celibate. How did this meat-loving wild god become Subrahmanya (beloved of Brahmins), a cherubic vegetarian deity? Did it have something to do with Brahmin migration to the south?