Squeezed in the Middle

When the Budget Becomes a Negotiation

The mathematics of the modern Indian household is about inevitability. Groceries cannot be postponed. School fees, electricity, and transport must be paid. EMIs are non-negotiable commitments. Consumption continues, but it becomes defensive and strategic, with every rupee allocated by a householder managing scarcity rather than abundance. Dipti Shah, 35, an Account Director in Bengaluru, describes this recalibration intimately. A weekend getaway within the city now costs her around Rs 80,000. “It has made us much more conscious of every expenditure where we prioritise necessities over recreational aspects,” she says. With her husband less than a year into his entrepreneurial venture, disposable income “remains very limited after accounting for these essential expenses”.

In Mumbai, Vineeti Negi watches everyday costs compound: fuel, office transport, and cab fares have all risen, making even routine trips more expensive. “Mileage has also reduced a lot in our personal vehicles,” she observes. In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Saxena puts the pressure more bluntly: “Every day feels a little heavier these days.” With milk, sugar, and cooking oil repeatedly getting dearer while his income remains largely stagnant, “even small expenses add up and become apparent by the end of the month”.

The squeeze extends to the supply side. Chef Ravikant Pathak, founder of the Varanasi Chefs Association, sees it acutely in food and hospitality. July 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data put food inflation at 5.52 per cent, while restaurants and accommodation inflation was higher at 7.72 per cent. Restaurants, he says, “cannot always pass on” rising costs without pricing themselves out of the middle-class market. As households cut back on dining out, businesses face the double blow of higher costs and fewer customers. This is the mathematics of a middle class caught in the squeeze: essential consumption continues, discretionary spending retreats, and the space between income and commitments keeps shrinking.

What changes, ultimately, is not consumption but the freedom around it. The middle class still educates its children, maintains its homes, commutes to work, and buys the necessities of daily life. But every discretionary decision now carries an opportunity cost. That is why the squeeze is harder to capture in conventional measures of economic growth. A household may still be spending more in absolute terms, even as it feels financially poorer. Higher nominal expenditure can simply reflect higher prices and larger fixed commitments, not greater prosperity. The real measure of middle-class wellbeing is what remains after the essentials are paid—and for many households, that residual margin is becoming increasingly thin.