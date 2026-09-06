Squeezed in the Middle

They pay the most taxes. They work the longest hours. They run the economy. But today, India’s middle class feels it is sinking. From skyrocketing living costs and crippling debt to soaring education expenses and a slowing job market, the middle class is under pressure on every possible front. A series of recent reports and official data reveal incomes aren’t keeping pace with expenses that refuse to slow down. For a household earning Rs 2 lakh a month, the monthly budget typically looks something like this:
- Rs 50,000 goes toward housing: rental or housing loan EMIs
- Rs 30,000 is spent on education
- Rs 20,000 for transport and utilities
- Rs 15,000 is paid for insurance
- Rs 20,000 is the cost of household consumption
- Rs 20,000 consists of retirement savings
- Rs 15,000 goes to repay debt
Left in hand is Rs 30,000 that amounts to 15 per cent of gross income before taxation.
The baseline for measuring a middle-class lifestyle is simple: income minus committed expenditure. Ideally, the two should rise in tandem. They don’t—and that is why the definition of India’s middle class keeps shifting. These are not households struggling with food security or living on the margins of poverty, but formally educated, salaried Indians whose financial cushion has steadily narrowed. An unexpected medical crisis, job loss or family emergency can now destabilise a household. The squeeze is most visible not in headline GDP numbers or welfare programmes, but in what remains after the bills are paid. For a class that pays virtually every tax, the question is increasingly stark: what happens when taxation, housing, education, healthcare, debt, retirement and everyday consumption all demand a larger share of income? India’s next middle-class story may well be written not in aggregate statistics, but in the amount left in the bank account at the end of the month.
The Behavioural Ratchet
The ancient Charvaka aphorism captures the impulse perfectly: Rinam kritva ghritam pibet—“even if you have to borrow, drink ghee.” It embodies a ‘live-well-now’ instinct articulated in Indian philosophy more than two millennia ago. The psychology remains unchanged; only the machinery has been modernised. Instead of informal lending networks, there are now EMIs, BNPL, credit cards, and digital wallets—frictionless tools designed to bridge the gap between what people earn and what they believe they deserve. Dr Anindo Bhattacharjee, a Hyderabad-based behavioural scientist, calls this the “hamster wheel illusion”: the sense of constantly moving forward while making no real progress, with consequences that spill into wellbeing, careers, and family life.
The deeper cost is psychological. Prolonged financial pressure produces what he calls “aspirational fatigue”—a paradox in which people continue wanting marriage, children, a home, holidays, and better healthcare even as each feels increasingly unaffordable. The result is a widening gap between aspiration and possibility, until the desire for a better life becomes a source of anxiety, exhaustion, and despair.
The Statistical Illusion of the Middle Class
Government statistics are eager to establish that India’s economy is growing. Household consumption and financial participation have increased, personal income tax has become a major source of revenue, and household borrowing has risen. Urban households spend heavily on non-food essentials such as education, healthcare, transport and housing. Meanwhile, the government runs vast welfare programmes for poor and vulnerable households. Yet one crucial question remains unanswered: how much has the amount left with a household after taxes and essential expenditure changed relative to the cost of the standard of living the middle class considers necessary? There is no single official statistic that captures this. Taken together, the available data describe a household economy in transition. India’s expanding middle class earns more in nominal terms than earlier generations, but also consumes more, pays more directly into the formal tax system, borrows more, purchases more private services and must save for contingencies that previous generations may not have considered. At the same time, the Indian state continues to operate one of the world’s largest systems of food, employment, housing, agricultural and income support. The result is an economic landscape too complex for a single political narrative. Some households receive government support while paying substantial taxes; others fall outside the income-tax system but pay indirect taxes. Even higher-income households can face enormous housing and education costs. The middle class is therefore increasingly defined not by a particular income level, but by a combination of formal earnings, substantial private expenditure, limited access to targeted welfare, and the need to build its own financial protection against future risks. That is the economic story worth examining.
The Paradox of Earning and Empty Wallets
Sugar doesn’t lie. But this time, it did—it tasted bitter. In a single month, its price jumped from Rs 49 to Rs 63 a kilo, a 28 per cent surge that captures India’s middle-class woes more vividly than any quarterly inflation report. Milk followed sugar’s vertical trajectory, followed by cooking gas and then gold. By the time school fees, medical bills, EMIs and everyday expenses are paid, a 30-year-old professional earning what once felt like a comfortable salary can suddenly feel poor. Not poor by the government’s BPL standards, certainly. But poor in the more immediate sense.
Subranil Sengupta, 31, who works in Bengaluru and earns comfortably by Indian standards, can afford things he once thought beyond reach. Yet month after month, he finds his pocket is empty on the 30th or 31st. The geometry of his life has shifted not because he is blowing up money, but because everything around him has become expensive simultaneously. In spite of a reasonable raise, his salary can’t keep pace with the rising costs. Having moved from Kolkata, he has watched the cost-of-living gap between the two cities narrow not because Kolkata got pricier, but because “the cost of maintaining a reasonably comfortable life has gone up everywhere”.
This invisible crisis is reshaping India’s cities not as an economic collapse into hardship, but a narrowing of home budgets. People who live in air-conditioned apartments and drive good cars are now forced to count the cost of a weekend getaway in the same breath with job security. The numbers confirm what their wallets already know. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) says India’s headline inflation in June stood at 4.38 per cent that looks minor on paper. But food inflation was 5.32 per cent, while yearly cost of healthcare climbed at 14 per cent and school fees rose close to 12 per cent, making a bigger hole in household budgets by the day. For an ordinary middle-class family, these percentages translate into real arithmetic: the doctor’s visit that costs more, the cancelled holiday, and a home renovation postponed.
The formal distinction, as Dr S Priya, Director, School of Management, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, puts it, is between nominal income—the salary on paper—and real income—what that salary can actually buy. While nominal incomes may have risen, real incomes for many households have begun to shrink. “The middle-class problem,” she notes, “is no longer simply an income problem. It is a disposable-income problem.” And this is where the story becomes uncomfortable. Much of the financial squeeze remains invisible in the statistics used to measure national wellbeing. But it is unmistakable at the household level, where rising costs steadily erode what is left after the essentials are paid for. The middle class may not be getting poorer on paper, but many are finding themselves with less money, less flexibility, and less room to breathe.
When the Budget Becomes a Negotiation
The mathematics of the modern Indian household is about inevitability. Groceries cannot be postponed. School fees, electricity, and transport must be paid. EMIs are non-negotiable commitments. Consumption continues, but it becomes defensive and strategic, with every rupee allocated by a householder managing scarcity rather than abundance. Dipti Shah, 35, an Account Director in Bengaluru, describes this recalibration intimately. A weekend getaway within the city now costs her around Rs 80,000. “It has made us much more conscious of every expenditure where we prioritise necessities over recreational aspects,” she says. With her husband less than a year into his entrepreneurial venture, disposable income “remains very limited after accounting for these essential expenses”.
In Mumbai, Vineeti Negi watches everyday costs compound: fuel, office transport, and cab fares have all risen, making even routine trips more expensive. “Mileage has also reduced a lot in our personal vehicles,” she observes. In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Saxena puts the pressure more bluntly: “Every day feels a little heavier these days.” With milk, sugar, and cooking oil repeatedly getting dearer while his income remains largely stagnant, “even small expenses add up and become apparent by the end of the month”.
The squeeze extends to the supply side. Chef Ravikant Pathak, founder of the Varanasi Chefs Association, sees it acutely in food and hospitality. July 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data put food inflation at 5.52 per cent, while restaurants and accommodation inflation was higher at 7.72 per cent. Restaurants, he says, “cannot always pass on” rising costs without pricing themselves out of the middle-class market. As households cut back on dining out, businesses face the double blow of higher costs and fewer customers. This is the mathematics of a middle class caught in the squeeze: essential consumption continues, discretionary spending retreats, and the space between income and commitments keeps shrinking.
What changes, ultimately, is not consumption but the freedom around it. The middle class still educates its children, maintains its homes, commutes to work, and buys the necessities of daily life. But every discretionary decision now carries an opportunity cost. That is why the squeeze is harder to capture in conventional measures of economic growth. A household may still be spending more in absolute terms, even as it feels financially poorer. Higher nominal expenditure can simply reflect higher prices and larger fixed commitments, not greater prosperity. The real measure of middle-class wellbeing is what remains after the essentials are paid—and for many households, that residual margin is becoming increasingly thin.
The Tax System’s Biggest Target
When Shah’s bank statement lands in her inbox each month she inevitably sighs; the first line she sees is what she has already lost. Even before she has paid her first bill, she can see the income tax figure deducted at source. “When you see that deduction happen automatically, it feels different,” she says. “That’s the money gone before you can make a choice about it.” This mechanism of deduction at source technically is not new. But its share of India’s overall tax revenue has changed dramatically for the formal salaried middle class. The numbers are instructive, although not immediately obvious in a paystub. The Economic Survey 2025-26 documents what government agencies call a “substantial increase” in direct-tax contribution. Direct taxes now account for 58.8 per cent of total tax revenue in fiscal 2025, compared with an average of 51.9 per cent during the pre-pandemic period. More specifically: non-corporate taxes which include personal income taxes from salaried employees have climbed from roughly 2.4 per cent of GDP before the pandemic to approximately 3.7 per cent by fiscal 2025. In rupees, this translates to an estimated Rs 14.66 lakh crore in personal income taxes for fiscal 2026-27, compared with Rs 12.31 lakh crore from corporation taxes.
Personal income taxes now generate more revenue for the Centre than corporate taxes do. In proportion, GST contributes Rs 10.19 lakh crore and excise duties another Rs 3.89 lakh crore. The formal salaried middle class is now an even more important revenue source in a government budget which is committed to spending on infrastructure, defense and massive welfare programmes. An informal-economy trader selling vegetables might squint at tax obligations or a farmer could claim agricultural-income exemptions that have been part of India’s tax code for decades. A business owner can time invoices, claim deductions, navigate complexity but not a salaried employee. His or her economic reality begins after the tax has been extracted.
The Ever-Shifting Education Calculation
Middle class parents are increasingly finding that raising a child costs far beyond paying school fees, which is the profound shift reshaping household priorities. The NSO’s Comprehensive Modular Survey on Education (2025) offers clinical detail. Among school students, 55.9 per cent were enrolled in government schools, and 31.9 per cent in private unaided schools. The fees differ dramatically: only 26.7 per cent of government school students report paying course fees, compared with 95.7 per cent in non-government schools. Private coaching is the next unavoidable expenditure since exams becoming terribly competitive: 27 per cent of school students pay for private tutors; the cost is 37.8 per cent at secondary level and 37 per cent at higher secondary. For parents, education is no longer a single annual expense: school fees, coaching, transport, books, uniforms, technology, extracurricular activities form a cascading series of costs that begins years before university.
Karnataka-based Gayathri Gopalakrishnan, whose son is entering first grade, starkly outlines the generational shift: “I actually spent less on my entire master’s degree than what we are looking at spending on our son’s education, and he is only in first grade.” The millennial Gayathri acknowledges, “I don’t think we quite anticipated how expensive education would become.” Amrita Saikia from Hyderabad, mother of six-year-old twins who started school at age three, has watched the fee structure multiply devastatingly. “It’s not just the admission fees. There’s a string of other expenses like transport, stationery, books, uniform, and extracurricular activities.” Having chosen what she describes as the best school in the vicinity (prioritising safety and education above all else), the trade-off is shaving off on household finances: the Gopalakrishnans have postponed buying a house, calculating the EMIs against the school fees. “What do we prioritise? Education or a house?” she asks. Looking ahead, Saikia and her husband now save for the twins’ higher education, with the belief that “money should never become a constraint for their education.” Yet her biggest worry is whether the family will be able to save enough given how unpredictable both employment and children’s future health have become. The question contains multitudes of middle class anxieties.
The Machinery of Aspiration
Not all the pressure the middle class is under is purely economic, argues Asima Jena, a sociology professor at the University of Hyderabad. Spending years studying how consumption functions in Indian society, she observes that consumption is increasingly tied not to need but to status and aspiration. Weddings are the clearest example of conspicuous consumption: ceremonies once organised at home around food and basic arrangements are now destination events, with elaborate rituals, and celebrations spanning days, if not weeks. “It is not simply that people are spending more because they are irresponsible,” Jena emphasises. These are social compulsions—one may not personally want an elaborate wedding, but escape is difficult from a force field of parental expectations, familial pressure, and community norms. Digital payments, including UPI, have made transactions frictionless: a convenience that has, however, made consumption invisible. Small, everyday costs accumulate without being noticed until they materialise as a crushing month-end squeeze. An easy EMI feels affordable until it is added to four other EMIs, at which point occurs the squeeze on future income, which has already been spent. Easy credit, Jena notes, “does not necessarily mean greater financial security.” In more severe cases she has studied, indebtedness has contributed to extreme distress and, in the darkest outcomes, to suicide. The machinery of aspiration, when yoked to easy credit, can become machinery of destruction on occasion.
Another dimension to this squeeze is that as salaries stagnate and household expenses rise, economic necessity is forcing more women into paid work, which also gives them greater autonomy over their own choices. The squeeze is not merely reshaping how much households spend but is reshaping who earns, and how. A woman’s entry into the workforce may increase household income on paper, but can sometimes simultaneously increase household expenses like childcare, transport, and professional clothing, while adding the invisible tax of a second shift.
The Unpredictable Expense
Delhi-based Sunil Gupta, 62, says, “Last December, I underwent cataract surgery on my left eye. I don’t even have an Ayushman card here, as no one ever came through to process it. I tried my best to get it done at AIIMS, but getting an appointment for the operation was extremely difficult. Ultimately, I had to approach a private hospital, which cost me around Rs 70,000.” With no insurance, this was a huge financial burden. Being from a middle-class family, and the sole breadwinner, it’s extremely hard to bear the cost of an expensive surgery which middle-class Indians have learned to call “a necessary shock”. He didn’t receive any financial support either, “despite falling under the senior citizen category”.
This is the story of India’s middle class: a story about economic growth that has somehow made ordinariness expensive, a taxation system that has become unusually visible about private consumption that runs parallel to public services instead of complementing them. Gupta’s case exemplifies the distorted fiscal arrangement where millions of Indians are neither poor enough to receive state assistance nor are wealthy enough to ignore the costs of going private. The National Statistical Office’s 80th-round Household Social Consumption: Health survey (conducted during 2025) found that 13.1 per cent of Indians reported an ailment in the 15 days preceding the survey, compared with 7.5 per cent in the previous comparable survey of 2017-18. Reported morbidity was 14.9 per cent in urban areas and 43.9 per cent among people aged 60 and above. These figures, although not suggesting every illness results in high expenditure, however, explain why healthcare can destabilise household finances like a wrecking ball. Unlike groceries or entertainment, medical treatment arrives without warning and cannot always be postponed.
Families caring for aging parents experience particularly acute anxiety about this. Savings accumulated over decades must be simultaneously treated as retirement income, emergency fund, and healthcare. Says Abhijith Shetty, a finance professional from Mumbai, “I recently tried getting health insurance for my 64-year-old father and realised how expensive and complicated healthcare coverage can become as parents get older,” he says. “The premiums and coverage considerations made me think seriously about planning for medical emergencies and long-term financial security.” Shah manages an ongoing health condition on top of ordinary household costs. “There are months when I end up spending close to Rs 50,000 or more just on medicines and tests,” she reveals. Complicating matters, she has been advised a diet comprising exclusively of gluten-free and vegan options which “are more expensive than regular groceries”. The distinction matters because these are not “discretionary expenses that I can simply cut back on; they are essential to managing my health”.
Thus, medical expense is both non-negotiable and non-budgeted at the same time. Hyderabad resident Krishna B Chaganti feels the pinch shows up in smaller, everyday ways. There was a period when his family did not have LPG at home for more than 10 days due to the scarcity that hit India because of the US-Iran war. It disrupted life and created psychological unease; canteen food was getting expensive. He suddenly realised the future had become something to manage rather than something to plan for.
The Generational Handoff
The squeeze is not an unexpected development for younger Indians entering the workforce in 2026. They have grown up without the stability their parents remember and entered an economy defined by startups, contract work, gig platforms, and short-term employment. Their adaptations are already visible in the ordinary economics of everyday life: WhatsApp groups where young people share apartments, negotiate rents and find roommates; gig work taken up alongside full-time jobs; and side hustles treated less as an aspiration than as insurance. A 25-year-old entering corporate employment in Bengaluru is unlikely to expect the kind of stability or pension that once defined a conventional career. Where an earlier generation believed in linear progression—education, employment, promotion, home ownership and eventual security—the current generation is more likely to see entrepreneurship as an escape route and multiple income streams as a necessity. A YouTube channel, an Instagram following, freelance work on Upwork or a monetisable skill can appear as plausible alternatives to relying entirely on a salary.
This is not simply a cultural shift. It is a rational adaptation to an economy in which financial risk has increasingly been outsourced from institutions to individuals. The larger question is what happens when an entire generation begins to recognise this arrangement as the norm. Will young Indians continue to believe, as their parents did, that education, hard work and patience will eventually produce the promised life? Or will they conclude earlier that individual effort cannot overcome structural disadvantage—that the rules themselves have changed? The data do not yet provide a definitive answer. But the shift is already visible in the culture. It is appearing on streets and across the internet in slogans, jokes and memes: distinctly middle-class expressions of frustration that turn the language of rent, EMIs, salaries, jobs and aspirations into commentary on the times.
These are more than passing jokes. They are a form of social documentation, capturing an emerging consciousness about what it means to be middle class in India today. And if the squeeze persists, that consciousness could shape not only how this generation spends and saves, but what it demands from employers, governments and the economy itself.