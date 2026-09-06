The Circle of Life

The beginning was modest. “In our first two sessions, two or three people showed up,” she recalls. Instagram helped the circle to draw women from different walks of life. For 30-year-old Zeenish Imroz, the weekly meetings have become a source of motivation. “When I see women around me who are so empowered and knowledgeable, it gives me the strength to work harder on myself,” she says.

The circle selects short texts, choosing works that can speak to Kashmir, women or conflict sensitivity. Conversations may begin with literature and wander into thinkers such as Michel Foucault and Hannah Arendt, or the work of Kashmiri author Nayeema Mahjoor.

Maumil knows that creating such a space can invite criticism, especially because it’s built by women. But she refuses to be deterred. “The people who come to the reading circle come from a space of abundance,” she says. Her ambition is to inspire others to create similar spaces. “I hope people come up and start opening chapters of this in their own districts... It’s still a long way to go,” she smiles, “but baby steps.”