Vishwaguru And the Trouble With Pluralism

But India persists in its indefinite complexity, as most civilisations tend to. Its tradition carries within itself ideas, practices, and philosophical positions that modern sensibilities find both magnificent and troubling. The correct response to history is not to venerate it uncritically, but also not to expunge it from textbooks—it is to understand its contradictions with mature discernment. When mythos meets politics, the result is debate on truth. Or better, fact. To understand why the RSS describes its annual collections as guru dakshina in the face of intense interrogation by its current tormentor Priyank Kharge, the explanation lies in an ancient concept in Indian civilisation. Long before universities charged fees, political parties raised unaudited funds and companies offered government-monitored CSRs, Indian society had evolved an unique educational mechanism of financial transaction. Students acknowledged their debt to their teachers through guru dakshina. In the epics and Puranas, the value of what disciples offer their teachers lay not in its amount, but in the spirit of gratitude behind it. There is a clear distinction between a fee and a dakshina. A fee is a transaction upon completion of a job or purchase. A dakshina is the distinguished finale of a sacred relationship—a voluntary offering in gratitude, respect and recognition that knowledge is not a commodity purchased in a marketplace. Hence the guru dakshina becomes a sacred covenant between guru and disciple, enacted through trust, discipline, and personal example. Consequently, the relationship between them was moral, spiritual, and civilisational, not transactional. In the Upanishadic tradition, the guru is the force at the centre of intellectual and spiritual life. The Taittiriya Upanishad instructs students to honour their gurus for the knowledge gained through education. However, there is nothing amiss in demanding that an organisation account for its finances. When RSS adopted this metaphor in its guru dakshina tradition, the symbolic guruship it offered to the bhagwa dhwaj rather than to an individual was its cultural motif. Records state that at the first Guru Dakshina Utsav in 1928, RSS collected the princely amount of `84. Since the RSS is widely regarded as the ideological fountainhead of the broader Sangh Parivar, questions are raised on the scale, accounting, and transparency of the collections. But reducing the debate to a chartered accountant’s domain is to miss an important cultural dimension. The contrary liberal critique is: the RSS is dangerous because it is exclusionary. Bhagwat says exclusion of Muslims contradicts Hindu principle; therefore, Bhagwat harbours exclusionary intent. This is not reasoning but a pre-decided conclusion looking for supporting evidence.