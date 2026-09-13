Backward to the Future

In 2012, Gojkovic opened a school in a rented, half-finished government building. Sixty children enrolled in its first year itself. She hired local teachers and personally covered the initial costs, for renovations and salaries to a daily vegetarian meal for every child.

The story behind the school begins from a gap she had observed in the education system during her travels across India. There were government schools in villages, and primary education was technically free and universal. But, she says, many of them were “essentially fictional”. “They existed only on paper,” she says. “There were no teachers, no books, no meals. The children were registered in the schools, which they did not attend.”

Her decision, therefore, was not simply to get children into a school, but to help them stay. Early-morning tuition was introduced for students in classes nine and 10 preparing for board examinations. “Our goal is not simply to get children into school,” she says. “It is to help them stay there long enough to make real choices in life.”