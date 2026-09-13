Heart Break

Southern states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, along with Union Territories such as Puducherry and Chandigarh, report particularly high concentrations of overweight and obese individuals. Together, these numbers raise a crucial question: are we waiting until adulthood to detect a problem that may already be taking shape during childhood and adolescence? Dr Nishith Chandra, at Fortis Escorts Hospital, remembers his youngest heart-failure patient: 19, maybe 20 years old. “For a patient to have had a heart attack at this age,” he says, “the disease must have started very early in his life. Maybe adolescence or even earlier.” Thirteen-year-old Ridhi (name changed) from Delhi started getting headaches. Her energy was low: her parents, both physicians, spent days chasing down the symptoms. The eventual diagnosis was high blood pressure. Her hypertension was not chronic, but it was an alarm that cardiovascular risks can accumulate much earlier than usually imagined. The warning signs, therefore, may be visible well before adulthood. “A child may not be born with a defective heart. The cardiovascular risk may instead accumulate during childhood,” Dr Chandra says. Cardiovascular disease may announce itself in adulthood, but its foundations can be laid much earlier through diet, sleep, physical activity, weight, blood pressure, and the metabolic changes that accompany them.

A Country That Can Fix Hearts, If You Can Find One

Here is the strange paradox of Indian medicine in 2026: the expertise exists. Survival rates for complex congenital heart surgery at India’s top centers now rival those in London or Boston: above 80 to 85 per cent for serious defects, above 95 per cent for the more common ones. A 2026 meta-analysis of 33 Indian studies puts the incidence of congenital heart disease at just over one per cent of live births, which sounds almost reasonable until you do the arithmetic: 2,00,000 to 2,40,000 babies a year, in a country where the specialists who can treat them are clustered in a handful of cities.

In Kashmir, a 10-year-old boy spent years essentially under house arrest by his own heart. His grandmother was afraid he wouldn’t survive the surgery he needed, so instead he didn’t have it. He watched other children play from a window. That was his childhood: restrictions, distances, a door he wasn’t allowed through. “Seven out of ten children with congenital heart disease die in Kashmir,” says Dr Altaf Bhukari, a physician from Kashmir based in Saudi Arabia, who, in 2021, founded a small NGO called the Health and Hope Foundation after realising there was no organised system to get sick children out of the Valley, and into surgery. “A few children would get help. But most of the kids wouldn’t.” He estimates 2,000 children are born with heart defects in Kashmir every year. Some 1,500 of them need real intervention. Roughly 80 per cent, he believes, don’t get it in time.