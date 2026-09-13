In the Eyes of the Beholder

Humour runs through his work in India, Ireland, America, and Russia. “Life is absurd, you can’t take it seriously all the time,” he says. In his portrait of Ireland, memory meets a changing country. “The Ireland I remember is still there amidst all the change. Even though the world is becoming a monopoly of multinational corporate interests, Ireland or India or anywhere else will always retain whatever it is that distinguishes it from elsewhere, and that is mostly through the behaviour of the people,” he says, adding of the country’s social transformation: “Some change is for the good!”

In an age when photographers are increasingly judged by likes and algorithms, Murphy remains focused on the image itself. His answer to the question of the photograph he is still waiting to make is characteristically simple: “The next one I am happy with.” And is he still surprised by what the camera reveals? “Yes. Life is full of surprises and so photography will be too.”