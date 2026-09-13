Politics Requires the Art of Knowing

Last weekend, I had the privilege of leading a retreat for the Kerala Cabinet and the newly elected Chief Minister. It was an unusual gathering: politicians temporarily liberated from microphones, headlines and the daily arithmetic of politics, and invited instead to contemplate a more difficult question. The subject was nothing less than the future: how to reimagine Keralam for the next generation of governance.

Kerala is an appropriate place for such a conversation. It is a state that has spent decades proving that human development can outrun economic expectation. It has educated its people, expanded public health, produced a politically alert citizenry, and created a society in which the ordinary voter possesses an extraordinary capacity to question the extraordinary claims of government.