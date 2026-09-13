Why No Bail For Umar Khalid is Not Judicial Bias

The court is not bound to inform the public about the entire prosecution file before a court refuses bail. Judges examine material placed before them within the legal framework applicable to the proceeding. Some evidence may involve protected witnesses or matters whose disclosure at an interlocutory stage could affect the integrity of the prosecution. In contrariety, activists can argue that Section 43D(5) gives the State too much power and that Article 21 should have prevailed after Khalid spending six years in prison. But it is a different proposition to imply that there is no legitimate legal basis for rejecting his bail. The judicial position, therefore, is not: “Khalid is dangerous, therefore keep him in jail.” It is: “The prosecution material, assessed at the limited threshold applicable to bail under the UAPA, establishes a prima-facie case; Khalid’s alleged role is regarded as central rather than peripheral, making statutory restriction applicable and the extraordinary duration of custody not yet found sufficient to override that statutory bar in the circumstances of this case.” Indeed, the most uncomfortable point for Khalid’s champions is that the judicial system has not pronounced adverse orders without proper scrutiny. The case has travelled through the trial court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has itself distinguished Khalid from his co-accused who were given bail. When Khalid’s bail application came before the trial court again in July 2026, the judge said he had no option but to follow the Supreme Court’s January ruling because there has been no substantial change in circumstances. When political and human rights crusaders begin treating the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant Khalid bail as proof that judges are biased or acting at the government’s behest, they are going beyond criticism to attack judicial legitimacy. That is not healthy for a democracy. However, the BJP’s cadre is proven to lack the subtlety of ideological argument. To loudly call youth agitators at Jantar Mantar “Umar Khalid supporters” is as stupid as saying Rahul Gandhi’s tee shirt symbolises Gen Z. The aesthetics of political agitation is missing in BJP’s street patois as Swatantra Bharadwaj becomes the face of the party’s response to youth anger at government failure, even though Dharmendra Pradhan was asked to go. Remember, the stick is always a metaphor for violence while the microphone, especially wielded by a young person, acquires the morality of sincerity.