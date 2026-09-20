Genetics of Love-Jihad and Love-Jauhar

Twenty years ago, the phrase ‘Love-Jihad’ entered the Indian public sphere. The underlying idea was that Hindu women were being enchanted into marrying Muslim men. This was not perceived as genuine love but rather as a clandestine Islamic expansionist strategy, using marriage as a means to propagate the faith. The Hindu lobby that raised this issue never questioned why Hindu women might choose Muslim men over Hindu men; their sole focus was on how to prevent such unions.

Contrast this with another term: ‘Jauhar’. This refers to the self-immolation of women in a besieged fortress, choosing death by fire over capture. It is portrayed as an act of true love and fidelity, hence the term ‘Love-Jauhar’. This narrative appears in textbooks and on television, embedded in the legends of Rajasthan, where it is consistently presented as a sacrifice and never a tragedy. No one interprets it as a strategy, nor does anyone question whether it was a free choice or forced upon them by husbands or fathers who preferred death by fire to a life of disgrace and shame.