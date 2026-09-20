His Water World

Pardhan-Gond artist Mayank Shyam is known for taking the visual language of Jangarh Kalam in unexpected directions. In Three Spaces at Ojas Art Gallery, Delhi, he turns away from the forests, animals, and birds that have long populated Gond art to explore another elemental presence: water. Fish glide across his canvases, waves ripple through compositions, and aquatic forms become carriers of an ancient cosmological story—the birth of the earth. “I don’t want to represent water as water. In my imagination, water takes the shape of fish,” he says.

Using acrylic and ink on paper and canvas, Shyam moves through the three realms of Gond cosmology—the netherworld, earth and sky. The works retain the unmistakable pulse of Gond visual language: intricate repetitions, clusters of dots, rhythmic lines and organic patterns in earthy oranges, deep indigos and greens. It is a vocabulary first pushed into new territory by Shyam’s late father, Jangarh Singh Shyam, the pioneering artist after whom Jangarh Kalam is named.