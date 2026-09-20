Kindness isn’t Absence of Friction. Candour is

I recently read about leaders who soft-pedal hard messages just to keep the peace. Makes sense. Positivity is much easier to swallow than criticism.
The same thing happens in homes too. When a child asks to stay out overnight with new friends or begs to be sent on an expensive school trip, the parent often fobs them off with a “We’ll see”. What they actually want to say is a strong “No”. But they don’t have the stomach for the meltdown that’s bound to follow—the slammed doors followed by the sulking, or even a full-blown tantrum. Not at that moment any way. And so, they take the ‘easy’ way out.
Whether it’s a boardroom or a living room, the instinct is identical—buy time, avoid the blow-up. The leader-employee dynamic is eerily similar to the parent-child one. Both come with real short-term perks and big long-term disadvantages.
Let’s give the soft pedalling its due first. It keeps everyone calm and the environment warm and harmonious. There are no tantrums, no door-slamming; everyone stays civil. It protects fragile egos; a struggling employee or an insecure child doesn’t spiral into feeling like a failure. And it buys the adult in charge a little room to think over the issue before reengaging with it.
All fair. All real. But sadly, all temporary.
Because avoidance doesn’t actually keep the peace—it just postpones reality. And here’s what quietly piles up.
First, growth stalls. Water down a performance review, and the employee has no clue their job may actually be on the line—they sail on, blissfully unaware. Shield a child from every disappointment, and they grow up expecting the world to bend for them. Spoiler: It won’t.
Second, bad behaviour gets quietly rewarded. Diluted feedback reads as approval. The employee thinks, “I must be doing fine,” and the sloppy habits harden into permanent ones. Meanwhile, a child who learns that whining or sulking makes rules bend also learns that accountability is optional. They just need to apply enough emotional pressure.
Third, resentment builds and trust erodes. Your best people notice each time you refuse to confront the person dragging the team down, and they start quietly checking out. The children? They grow up eventually. But when real life finally delivers the consequences their parents kept dodging, they don’t feel grateful for the cushioning. Instead, they feel blindsided, even betrayed. “Why didn’t anyone tell me?” is the most common reaction.
So, here’s the uncomfortable truth, kindness isn’t the absence of friction. Candour is. It’s not “We’ll see” dressed up as love, or a diluted appraisal dressed up as tact. Real kindness is having the nerve to say the hard thing clearly, and then sticking around to help the person deal with it.
Yes, it will sting in the moment. There will be a sulk and a glum face for a week; there may be an awkward silence across the desk. But candour can also be kindness and beat back fake comfort. Because the truth is the one tool that actually lets people act, adjust and grow.
So, the next time you’re tempted to hedge, just stop, and say what you mean instead. It will be kinder in the long run. Promise.
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