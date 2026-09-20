Kindness isn’t Absence of Friction. Candour is

I recently read about leaders who soft-pedal hard messages just to keep the peace. Makes sense. Positivity is much easier to swallow than criticism.

The same thing happens in homes too. When a child asks to stay out overnight with new friends or begs to be sent on an expensive school trip, the parent often fobs them off with a “We’ll see”. What they actually want to say is a strong “No”. But they don’t have the stomach for the meltdown that’s bound to follow—the slammed doors followed by the sulking, or even a full-blown tantrum. Not at that moment any way. And so, they take the ‘easy’ way out.

Whether it’s a boardroom or a living room, the instinct is identical—buy time, avoid the blow-up. The leader-employee dynamic is eerily similar to the parent-child one. Both come with real short-term perks and big long-term disadvantages.