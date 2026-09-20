Political Labels are Designed to End the Populist Debate

Populist language is wordplay by prejudice. All politicians complicate or obfuscate an argument using a specific label to strip away the inconvenient nuances of disagreement and distort their impact. Epithets like Pappu, feku or dimagi Naxals and colonial mindset are not a current Indian phenom. The Greeks started the label game centuries ago.

Demagogue: Word Plato and Aristotle used for politicians who manipulated the people instead of governing wisely. Oligarch: Powerful shorthand for an enemy political faction, now attributed to Putin’s acolytes. Misomousos (hater of the Muses): Uncultured individual or a person hostile to intellectual life. Hostis publicus (public enemy): A Roman ruler’s personal enemy projected as the enemy of the state. Proditor: Traitor to Rome. Perduellis: Enemy engaged in hostile action against Rome. Optimates and Populares: Optimates are defenders of the established Roman order while the populares claimed to speak for the people. Caesarism: Powerful leader who derives legitimacy from personal authority and popular support, rather than one subject to institutional restraints. Heretic: Religious non-believer outside the legitimate moral community. Apostate: One who abandons the faith and must be ostracised. Infidel: Religious outsider. Traitor: From the Latin traditor—“one who hands over.” Seditious: Someone who incites rebellion or disorder. Enemy of the people (ennemi du peuple): Under the French Revolution, used to describe individuals (usually aristocrats condemned to the guillotine) who are not just wrong but are anti-people. Later, Stalin used it to justify repression. Bolshevik: Generic Russian term for communist revolutionaries. Counter-revolutionary: Someone whose politics threatened the revolution. Kulak: Prosperous Russian peasant transformed into a political class enemy. Reactionary: Person opposed to revolutionary change. Radical: Someone seeking fundamental reform but is a social menace. Bourgeois, Capitalist: People the state sees as economic threats to the Revolution. Fifth Column: Spain’s Franco’s imagined enemies within the system. Un-American: It turned political suspicion into a test of national belonging. Subversive: A wonderfully flexible word that encompasses anyone supposedly undermining the existing order. Counter-revolutionary, capitalist roader: People whose ideological disagreement are considered deviants from the Chinese Communist party line. Five Black Categories were unfortunate landlords, rich peasants, counter-revolutionaries, bad elements and rightists who inherited status, political behaviour, and moral worth. Reactionary, anti-party, factionalist and anti-revolutionary: North Korean labels that leave little chance for physical survival. New people and base people: Cambodians suspected as hostile to tyrant Pol Pot. Remainer and Brexiteer: British phrases to say something about a person before that person thought about anything else. Anti-national, urban Naxal, tukde-tukde gang, andolan jivi, Khan Market gang, bhakt, godi media, presstitute, sickular: Modi opponents and supporters.