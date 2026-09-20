Rangoon calling

Luxury womenswear label Ahmev’s latest collection, The Road to Rangoon, takes a sartorial detour through Burma. The wardrobe moves between relaxed layered dresses, French-cuff shirts, embroidered collars, quilted separates, breathable overlays, and straight and flared trousers. “We have created the collection using natural and breathable fabrics, including cottons and silks. These materials were selected for their comfort, texture, and ability to complement handcrafted techniques. They are not only garments but also quiet stories of a culture and craft,” says Kanchan, co-founder, Ahmev.

Ivory anchors the palette, punctuated by muted gold and madder red—a softer, more contemplative departure for the label. “The palette includes ivory, muted gold, and madder red. These colours were chosen to create a sense of warmth, versatility, and timelessness while allowing the handcrafted details to remain the point of focus,” says Kanchan.