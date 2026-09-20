The island upgrade

Mauritius has never had to work hard to charm Indian travellers: direct flights, familiar flavours, and lagoons made for postcards have long made it a favourite for honeymooners and multi-generational families. At LUX* Grand Baie, however, the island gets a sharper, more contemporary makeover. Set on Grand Baie’s crescent beach, the resort boasts polished modernism. The lobby’s sculptural wooden-and-glass ceiling and oversized six-metre sofas facing the sea set the tone for rooms and suites that favour clean lines, light, and space.

For families, the 240-sqm, two-bedroom Beachfront Pool Villa is the headline act. A duplex here just metres from the ocean has two en-suite king bedrooms, a heated private pool, terrace, gazebo, sundeck, barbecue area, kitchenette, and a dedicated butler, priced at USD 2,200 a night. At the pinnacle are the Pool Penthouses and the sole Grand Beach Pool Villa, spanning more than 620 sqm with three en-suite bedrooms, kitchen, heated pool, and private butler; rates reach USD 4,200 a night. The resort’s experiences are equally indulgent. Charter a private speedboat with captain and skipper for sunrise breakfasts, reef snorkelling, and seasonal whale watching.